StockNews.com Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buy

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

ANET opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

