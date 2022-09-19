STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.90 on Friday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of STORE Capital

About STORE Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

