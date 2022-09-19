Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and $2.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

