StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $46,053.54 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,964,441,964 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

