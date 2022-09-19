Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.