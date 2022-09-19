Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

