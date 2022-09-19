Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

