Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 272,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $198.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.60. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

