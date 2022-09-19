Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 228,817 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,817 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

