Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMMCF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $13.57 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

