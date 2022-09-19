Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMMCF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $13.57 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

