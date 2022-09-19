Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.67. 7,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after acquiring an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 457,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.