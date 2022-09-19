Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 5.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.79. 12,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

