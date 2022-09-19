Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 400 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $14,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 470 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $17,559.20.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 111 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $3,647.46.

RUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. 5,296,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,408. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

