Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $175,413.04 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72.

On Monday, September 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

RUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

