Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

