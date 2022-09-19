SuperRare (RARE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.42 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperRare’s official website is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

