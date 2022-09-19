Supreme Finance (HYPE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Supreme Finance has a market cap of $2.51 million and $117,268.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

