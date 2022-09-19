SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

