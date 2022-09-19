Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $72,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

TSM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.61. 372,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. The company has a market capitalization of $402.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

