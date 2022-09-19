Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

