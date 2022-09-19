Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Target were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

