Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.53

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 5220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.