TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE TRP opened at C$62.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$63.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.91.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3288012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,104.54. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,206.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,645 shares of company stock worth $293,683.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

