TD Securities Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $73.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,315,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.