TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

