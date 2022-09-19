Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

