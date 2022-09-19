Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $218.76

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $218.76 and last traded at $221.69, with a volume of 2015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.51.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

