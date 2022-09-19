Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

