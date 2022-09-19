Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from 125.00 to 110.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Telenor ASA traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 382219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Separately, HSBC cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
