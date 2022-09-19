Tenset Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $231.02 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Tenset has a total market cap of $231.02 million and approximately $385,653.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006568 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041479 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,481,666 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.