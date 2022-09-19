The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 505,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 202,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

