The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 357,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,800. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 236,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

