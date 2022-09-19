The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hershey Stock Up 1.4 %

HSY stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.87. 673,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.08. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

