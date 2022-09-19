The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.68. 101,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.30. Joint has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

