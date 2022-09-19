The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.54. 181,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.