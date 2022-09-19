The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

