THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

THG Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of THGPF opened at 0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.78. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

