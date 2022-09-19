Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $21.63 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

