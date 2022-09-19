Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.04.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.69 on Monday, hitting C$78.17. 703,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of C$26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$38.10 and a 52 week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 12.9140057 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,973 shares in the company, valued at C$550,491,006.10. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$550,491,006.10. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,825 shares of company stock worth $1,182,481 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

