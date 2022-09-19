Treecle Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $26,763.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treecle coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Treecle has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

