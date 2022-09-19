Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.02. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

