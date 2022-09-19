Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.78. 136,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,000. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

