Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

