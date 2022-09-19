Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VHT traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.10. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.