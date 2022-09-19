Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,962,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $424,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in EOG Resources by 281.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,736 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.02. 75,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.37.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.