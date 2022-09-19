Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:TRT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.51.
About Trio-Tech International
Featured Stories
