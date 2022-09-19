Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 201,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 57,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.