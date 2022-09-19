Truist Financial Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $76.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

