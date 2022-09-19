Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.54. 202,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

