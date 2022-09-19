Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

TRQ stock opened at C$40.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.