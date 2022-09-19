Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
TRQ stock opened at C$40.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.14.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
